Better Call Saul season 6 teaser: Jimmy McGill’s a wanted man

In case you missed the news yesterday, Better Call Saul season 6 is going to be coming to AMC on Monday, April 18. It’s one of the most exciting television events of the year, especially when you consider 1) the long hiatus and 2) the fact that this is the final season.

If you look below, you can check out a new teaser for these upcoming episodes that featured a flyer making it clear that the DEA is still looking for Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Saul Goodman. Gene sees it in the future and with that, rips it down immediately. We can’t say that this is a preview that will actually be featured on the show itself, but it’s a reminder of why Gene is so paranoid that someone will find him. Also, it showcases just how much Jimmy is a wanted man — the guy is in Omaha, a pretty good ways away from New Mexico. Clearly, this is a manhunt that is national on some level, and it shows the widespread impact of Walter White’s empire. That’s something that we haven’t gotten a great sense of in this universe before now.

For those who missed the announcement, the first half of Better Call Saul is going to air in the spring; after that, there will be a short hiatus and the second half will come on in July. We still argue that things are structured this way to ensure that the series is eligible for two different Emmy windows. Since we love the show, we can’t complain about it.

