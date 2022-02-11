CSI: Vegas season 2 spoilers: Marg Helgenberger return official

For everyone out there excited for CSI: Vegas season 2, here’s another reason to be: Marg Helgenberger will be around full-time.

According to a new report from Deadline, the one-time series star is going to be back as Catherine with a one-year deal. She brings with her some much-needed nostalgia to the series, which it is going to need following the exits of William Petersen (Grissom) and Jorja Fox (Sara) following the season 1 finale. New cast member Mel Rodriguez is also exiting the series, so producers will have to cast another new regular there, as well.

So what opened the door here for Marg to return? It’s a number of different factors. Over the past couple of years, the actress was a regular on All Rise — after that show was initially canceled, she booked a pilot in Getaway for NBC. That prevented her from coming back to All Rise as a regular after OWN picked it up for season 3; however, Getaway did not end up going forward. She will continue to recur on All Rise, while still having a full-time role for now on CSI: Vegas.

It’s far too early to tell what the overarching story is going to be for season 2 of the forensic crime drama, but there was a tease of a pretty shocking case at the end of season 1. That could set the stage for a big investigation, but along the way there will probably be a number of case-of-the-week plots. We foresee the series doing something similar structurally to what we saw the first go-around.

As for when CSI: Vegas season 2 could premiere, at the moment we anticipate it being back in the fall. Time will tell!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to CSI: Vegas

What do you want to see from Marg Helgenberger on CSI: Vegas season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back! There are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







