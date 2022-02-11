Grown-ish season 4 episode 13 spoilers: ‘OK Not to Be OK’

Are you curious to learn a little more about grown-ish season 4 episode 13? We should start by noting that it will arrive on Freeform next week! The title here is “OK Not to Be OK,” and just from reading that alone, you can understand that mental health is going to be a big focus of this story.

To be specific, this episode will feature Jazz at the center of most of the story. While this show is a comedy, they’ve never shied away from tackling serious issues. This is one that they can use to try to alleviate stigmas around therapy while, at the same time, encouraging a lot of viewers that there are options out there if they are struggling.

Of course, because this is a show with a big cast, there are a number of other big stories coming, as well, for several other characters.

Below, you can check out the full grown-ish season 4 episode 13 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

Jazz resumes therapy after a series of setbacks, causing her to grapple with cultural and personal perceptions surrounding mental health. Ana and Aaron innocently reconnect over their past, which makes Zoey and Vivek spin out.

Will Zoey find a way to recover from this? More than like the answer is yes, but you could see a little bit of drama leading up to that point. We think things will start to become a little more peaceful as we get closer to the end of the season, mostly because this show is facing such an unknown future. In the midst of all of the questions about a season, we hope that there’s a little bit of closure for some loose ends to be tied up.

