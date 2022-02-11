NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 10 spoilers, new air date confirmed

To put it mildly, the schedule for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 has been a little bit confusing. At first, there were two episodes slated to air back to back in January, but those were pushed back due to NFL playoff games. From there, the entire CBS Sunday-night lineup was bumped because of the Winter Olympics. That’s going to continue until Sunday, February 27, which is when one of the two episodes originally set for January is going to air.

Now, we can tell you that the second of those two episodes, entitled “Where Loyalties Lie,” will air on Sunday, March 6. This is a story you’ve probably heard a little about already, but here’s a quick refresher courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the things that we’re seeing a lot of with NCIS: LA right now is a solid focus on the basics: What has worked so well for them over the years. They are clearly not trying to reinvent the show at this point in their run, so we’re in the midst of a run full of solid case-of-the-week stories. We do want to see the show push itself more, especially down the road if this is the final season. (Nothing is confirmed there.) For now, we’re fine with the writers sticking to what works — provided, of course, that it does continue to work in the long-term. We need some great moments between the characters to go along with the story.

