Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? As you would expect, we’ll take you through that within this article — plus share a larger update on the future!

The first order of business, though, is talking things out in terms of the schedule. There is no new episode tonight; instead, the plan for now is to bring it back on Thursday, February 24 alongside its timeslot companions Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. If you missed it, ABC offered up more info on season 2 episode 9 titled “Trust Issues” — check that out below:

“Trust Issues” – Reeling from the emotional news of Joseph’s death, Jenny and Cassie desperately search for answers. After Bridger and Madison receive a threatening call from Ren, Max and Rachel take matters into their own hands, frantically deciding to confide in Jenny about the drugs and money. Elsewhere, Dietrich becomes hellbent on revenge following his discovery of Travis’ betrayal; and Wolf and Agatha attempt to protect Phoebe, but thanks to Ronald, all does not go according to plan on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Now, let’s get to another order of business: Talking about some awesome casting news! According to a new report from Deadline, you will have a chance to see UnREAL actress Constance Zimmer on the show this season as Zimmer. According to the character description, she is “an accountant who proved herself invaluable to Veer Bhullar’s (Bernard White) business even before they fell in love … Charismatic, cunning and confident, Alicia’s success comes from her tendency to observe and assess long before she acts. But while Alicia may have earned Veer’s trust, her real challenge will be earning the trust of Veer’s children, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber), who will do whatever it takes to protect their legacy from interfering outsiders.”

We know that it’s been a long wait since Big Sky was on the air, so we hope that all of this info will help to tide you over.

