Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC, and are we going to see a new episode of Organized Crime to go along with it? We know that both of these shows still have some epic stories to tell this season, and we’re stoked to see what some of them are. That is, of course, to go along with the fact that the two of them are going to be joined by the flagship series in the near future. We’ve waited a long time to see more of Law & Order proper (think years) … so what’s another couple of weeks?

This is where, unfortunately, we hand over a slice of the bad news. There is no new episode of SVU tonight, and we’re going to be waited until Thursday, February 24 to see both of these shows back alongside the flagship Law & Order, as well. There are no plans for an immediate crossover, but who knows what the future holds?

While we do wait to see all of these shows again, the one thing that we can do is go ahead and share some synopses. This should at least give you a pretty clear sense of what the future is going to hold.

SVU season 23 episode 13, “If I Knew Then What I Know Now” – 02/24/2022 (09:05PM – 10:02PM) (Thursday) : A young woman learning about her birth parents asks Benson for help. Carisi and Rollins weigh the risks of taking their relationship public. TV-14

Organized Crime season 2 episode 13, “As Hubris is to Oedipus” – 02/24/2022 (10:02PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The task force must race to save lives when Wheatley and McClane’s digital takeover shifts to a series of real-life bomb threats. TV-14

Of these two episodes, the first one should be great from a backstory angle. We could get a chance to learn a lot about the Carisi – Rollins relationship, and we hope that it continues to blossom!

Related – Check out some more news on SVU and the future

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime when the series return?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







