Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Prepare for season 5 episode 14

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are we going to dive into the world of the CBS sitcom once more?

We know that the show was off the air last week and of course, it’d be great to have it back tonight! Unfortunately, wanting it back and actually getting it back are two very different things. Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting still until Thursday, February 24 to see Young Sheldon back. We’ve already reported that Ming-Na Wen is going to be appearing in the particular installment, and you can see a little more news about that below:

“A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles” – Sheldon butts heads with Dr. Lee (Ming-Na Wen), a new scientist in the lab. Also, Mary is given a lotto ticket, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 24 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what about after the fact? There is another episode coming in early March titled “A Lobster, an Armadillo and a Way Bigger Number,” and we’re hoping that we’re going to have some more information on that before too long. We hope there are at least a couple of March episodes in the early going, especially since there’s always a chance it could be pushed off the air for a good while due to NCAA basketball.

For the time being, the current hiatus is due to the presence of the Winter Olympics. This is something that traditionally, a lot of networks choose to do in order to protect their own ratings. Ironically, we think that Young Sheldon would have been just fine airing tonight, but CBS often takes a conservative approach with their shows.

