Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this article we’ll answer that question, and then also dive into season 9 episode 10!

The first thing we should do here, alas, is give you news on the schedule if you haven’t seen it already: There is no new episode on the air tonight. The Winter Olympics are on both this week and next, and that is pushing the James Spader drama back.

When the show does return, it’s also worth noting that it will be back on Friday nights. The current plan is for it to be back on Friday, February 25. It will at least remain in the 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

This week, NBC at least did something to ease our wait in handing down some details for season 9 episode 10. The title of this installment is “Arcane Wireless,” while the synopsis gives you a pretty good sense of what you can expect:

02/25/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force’s investigation into Arcane Wireless, an untraceable cellular network for criminals, leads to unexpected consequences. Red races against the clock to get a colleague out of trouble. Fisher Stevens and Aida Turturro guest star. TV-14

This episode will kick off a nice run of episodes that should last through a good chunk of the season, and we’re of course to see what sort of mysteries await. The big cliffhanger at the moment has to do with who told Vandyke to be outside the restaurant the night of Liz’s death — hopefully, we’ll get some sort of answer to that before too long.

