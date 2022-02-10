New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Veronica Mars alum signs on

There’s another new character coming on board the world of New Amsterdam a little later on in season 4, and it looks as though he could make some waves.

According to a new report from TVLine, Veronica Mars alum Adam Rose is going to be appearing in at least a couple of episodes of the upcoming season. Who will he play? His role is that of a bartender, someone who becomes a “surprising antagonist” to the doctors at the hospital.

The word “surprising” is obviously the one that feels the most fitting here, mostly because on the surface, it’s hard to figure out why there’d be a need for that much of a battle here. Think in terms of what we’re dealing with here! How could a bartender impact the lives of some of these doctors? Is there any real way for him to ruffle some feathers? We’re certainly intrigued how some of this will play out, and we wonder if this adversary-of-sorts will arrive after Dr. Fuentes is out at the hospital. That is, of course, provided that she is removed at all.

When New Amsterdam returns to NBC following the Winter Olympics, it’s abundantly clear at this point that Fuentes will be a huge part of the overall narrative. Max Goodwin is staying back in New York in order to better take her on and in doing so, he could get the hospital back to what it once was. We’d hope that this would be the thing that allows him to go back to London and be with Dr. Sharpe, but we have to wait and see if that happens or not.

