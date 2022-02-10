The Bachelor season 6 spoilers: Clayton Echard’s ‘wrong decision’ (video)

With The Bachelor episode 6 coming on ABC this Monday, there’s absolutely room for questions as to how the drama will escalate — and also the sort of regrets Clayton Echard is bringing with him to the next part of his journey.

Episode 5 absolutely ended with quite the big-time cliffhanger, with the infamous two-on-one date between Genevieve and Shanae starting up. The latter’s been a thorn in everyone’s side for a good while now and in that sense, it’s a shock that she is even still on the show in the first place.

Will she make it past this date? At first glance, we felt like the answer was a clear “no,” but the promo below starts to make us wonder. In this, Clayton tells Jesse Palmer that he made the “wrong decision,” and we wonder if it’s about her. Is it possible he keeps Shanae, sees the backlash, and immediately regrets it? We do think there’s a reasonably good chance of that. One of Clayton’s biggest mistakes this season is not understanding the severity of some of the other women’s frustration when it comes to Shanae. He was fine just seeing what he wanted to see and ever really taking anything else into account.

Ultimately, it’s clear already from Clayton’s social media that he’s not happy with all of the decisions that he made this season, especially when it comes to keeping Shanae around. He’s been far from perfect with his decision-making as a lead, but he’s also willing to still own some of his flaws. We’re sure a lot more of this is going to come out when we get to the Women Tell All special a little later this year.

