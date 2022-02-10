Better Call Saul season 6 premiere date, split season plan confirmed

After a couple of days’ worth of speculation out there, why not go ahead and discuss a Better Call Saul season 6 premiere date? After all, AMC finally confirmed the news today!

As we speculated about earlier this week, the Bob Odenkirk drama will be back on Monday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. We imagine that more video previews are going to be unveiled over the coming weeks and we get more and more of a sense of what Jimmy McGill’s final chapter looks like.

Want to ensure that you don’t miss any upcoming Better Call Saul video coverage? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates coming there throughout the season.

AMC also confirmed today something that has been speculated for quite some time: The final season is going to air in halves. The first batch of episodes will air over the course of the spring. Meanwhile, the second half will premiere on Monday, July 11.

So why is the show going to be split up like this? Some of it may be to allow the post-production crew time to get the final episodes together. Beyond just that, though, AMC may also be looking to maximize their window in awards season. With the second half airing in the summer, this means that the show could theoretically be eligible to be in two different Emmy windows.

We hope that the final season does offer answers on a number of key loose ends, whether it be the status of Jimmy and Kim’s relationship, whether Kim is alive, or what happens to Saul a.k.a. Gene in the future. These are things that we’ve been wanting more info about for a really long time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see on Better Call Saul season 6 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







