Peacemaker season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Is a cliffhanger ahead?

Next week Peacemaker season 1 episode 8 is coming to HBO Max — is there going to be a big cliffhanger coming at the end?

We know that this show is big, bombastic, and crazy. It’s obviously one that we’d love to see a season 2 of but for now, nothing seems altogether clear on that. Ultimately, it doesn’t seem like James Gunn made the finale (titled “It’s Cow or Never”) with the expectation of getting another season. Instead, the goal is to tie up some of the loose ends currently out there. In a new interview with TVLine, here is what actress Jennifer Holland had to say:

To some degree, I think the way that James approached Season 1 was that he wanted to make sure that the story was a complete one. He’s a writer of films, mostly; this is his first foray into writing an episodic series, so there’s a well-rounded story involved. There might be, you know, hints to other things, but I don’t know that he had any clear idea that there would be a Season 2 when he wrote Season 1, if that makes any sense. I think there’s always the hope that that’s going to happen, but there’s never really any conversation about it until you know how it’s being received. I also don’t think James wanted to lock himself into doing anything because if it wasn’t received well, it would make him really sad to have to continue on with a series that he loved but people didn’t really like. But I will say this: Some crazy s–t happens in Episode 8!

Given the reception to this series has been mostly positive, we do think that alleviates some of the concerns that are out there. Ultimately, it’s all about just coming up with another great story.

For now, we suppose that the biggest thing to celebrate here is the fact that we’re going to get some closure — and probably some great entertainment at the same time.

