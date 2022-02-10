1883 season 1 episode 8 promo: Prepare for the storm

As you prepare for 1883 season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+ this weekend, it looks like the wagon train is about to hit a HUGE snag.

Based on the promo below, Shea, Elsa, and several other characters are going to encounter some of the biggest hurdles so far. In particular, we’re talking about a massive twister that could send them all into grave danger. They don’t have anywhere to hide and it goes without saying that this is going to be a HUGE problem. Where do they go? How do they avoid this? It could be a race against time.

We’ve heard from Elsa multiple times this season already about both the dangers of this world and some of the hurdles you can constantly encounter. Well, consider this promo another constant reminder of it. By the end of this episode, there’s a good chance that another character could die — if not that, they could lose a lot of hope. There are only two episodes left this season on the other side of it! Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to a season 2, but that feels like a foregone conclusion.

So what else is coming beyond the storm? Trying to maintain a herd could be a big part of the story; then, there are all of the other problems that we’ve seen already from bandits to exhaustion to illness and everything in between. It’s hard to imagine that things are going to get any better in the immediate future; heck, even when some of these characters settle there are going to be other problems! Just look at what’s happening at present with the Dutton family on Yellowstone. We don’t think that anyone can say with the utmost confidence that things are going tremendously.

