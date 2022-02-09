The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Clayton Echard drama in Croatia

The Bachelor episode 6 is airing the evening of Valentine’s Day — isn’t that perfect for a show like this? In theory sure, but we know the episode is starting with a two-on-one date. In other words, the least romantic thing ever. We tend to think we’ll be saying goodbye to Shanae at that point, but who knows when the dust settles.

Let’s assume that Shanae is gone come Monday night — don’t assume that this is the end of the road of some of the drama. For more on that, be sure to check out the full The Bachelor episode 6 synopsis below:

“2606” – It’s the epic return of the two-on-one date! Continuing from last week’s cliffhanger, Clayton must decide between Genevieve and Shanae. Will he finally be able to see the truth or fall for another performance? Then, the journey to find love heads overseas to Hvar, Croatia, a stunning and romantic destination, where one woman reveals a shocking secret. The rest of the ladies channel their inner gladiators during the group date as they battle each other in knightly challenges for a chance at a rose. Later, after losing the one-on-one date to someone who has already had one, one woman has Clayton doubting if all of the women are ready for marriage on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, FEB. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Croatia should be a fun destination for the show! We know there are a lot of beautiful, romantic places over there; ironically, a lot of viewers didn’t even know it existed prior to Game of Thrones. We just hope that Clayton can actually focus on building some serious relationships there, given that hometown dates are rapidly approaching and this is when some favorites should rise to the forefront.

