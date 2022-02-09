Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 13 news

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 13 on the air sooner rather than later? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that, plus some more news as to what lies ahead.

We won’t wait before getting to the bad news: The family comedy is not on the air tonight. Beyond just that, it’s also going to be MIA next week, as well. Because of the Winter Olympics, ABC is doing the same thing here that they are with a number of shows across the board: Keeping them on hold until after Sunday, February 20. The current plan is for new episodes of The Conners to resume on Wednesday, February 23.

It would be nice to have a substantial amount of further insight to share on what the future holds but unfortunately, that’s not the case as of yet. We would expect that most of the major characters on board here will continue to have a big story, whether it be the likes of Dan, Darlene, or Becky. This is a show that has a pretty specific rhythm at this point, and also has a real knack for combining important, topical storylines with things that are a little more silly and over-the-top. If you’ve loved The Conners so far, we have every reason to think you’ll continue to love it coming down the road.

Fingers crossed that by this point next week, we’ll have a few more pieces of info. Beyond that, it would be nice to know eventually if we’re going to be getting a season 5. If feels likely, but we know that in this world, nothing is 100% guaranteed.

