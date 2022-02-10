Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 9 scoop

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll take a look at where things are here, and what the future holds.

We don’t want to delay on anything too much here, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment on ABC tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one next week, either. As of right now, the plan is for the series to return on Wednesday, February 23. For the first episode of the calendar year. Luckily, we do have a good sense already of what the future will hold here. The title is “Any Way the Wind Blows,” and the synopsis below gives you a sizable update about what’s coming up:

“any way the wind blows” – Gary learns some new things about Maggie on their road trip to Albany. Eddie helps Rome in a time of need, and Regina sets boundaries with her father. Katherine reunites with someone from her past on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The storyline we’re the most excited to see at present is probably the one about Gary and Maggie, mostly because we’re set up to see such a WIDE array of different things happen here. Our hope is that we’re going to be seeing these two characters at least get a better sense of some of where their relationship lies. Of course, we also wonder what the ramifications here could be for Maggie’s current relationship. There’s a lot to dig through and ponder on an emotional level here!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

