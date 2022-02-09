All Rise season 3 premiere date: What month will it be in?

For everyone excited to see All Rise season 3 at its new home in OWN, you’re going to be seeing it in just a handful of months!

Today, it was confirmed at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the Simone Missick drama will be back in June. There is no specific date as of yet, but we feel like more stuff is coming over the next couple of months. For now, let’s kick off this piece by sharing the overall synopsis for the story to come:

Season three is all about new beginnings, picking up the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick) awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice.

Now, let’s get to the next order of business here: The cast. Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, and Lindsey Gort are all going to be returning in the roles that they had the first three seasons. Meanwhile, original cast member Marg Helgenberger will be back in a recurring role; there’s been talk about her joining CSI: Vegas for a big arc in season 2. Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, and Suzanne Cryer are going to continue to recur.

Here’s one thing that could surprise a lot of people: According to a report from TVLine, the role of Robin is being recast. Christian Keyes of Legends of Tomorrow / The Boys fame will be taking over from Todd Williams, who previously held the role. Given how often we tend to see recastings happen when a show swaps networks, nothing here comes as all that much of a surprise.

