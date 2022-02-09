Mayans MC season 4 premiere date revealed at FX; new details

Just in case you’re interested in getting some more details about Mayans MC season 4, the wait is officially over!

Today, FX confirmed that the new chapter of the Sons of Anarchy spin-off is going to begin starting on Tuesday, April 19 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are two episodes that are poised to air the same night (a strategy that they used last season, as well), and these installments will be made available the next day on Hulu.

Want to know what’s coming up now story-wise? Let’s just say there’s a lot of drama ahead for EZ and the rest of the Mayans after the chaos at the end of season 3. The synopsis below gives you at least a small sense of that:

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart wrenching betrayal.

The third season of Mayans proved to be an incredibly important one, mostly as the show proved itself to be successful following the exit of co-creator (and SOA mastermind) Kurt Sutter. The goal moving forward will be continuing to see these battles between clubs, but also the battle between the Mayans and other forces at the border. This is in part a story about control, but there are no doubt other forces at work that should surprise all of us moving forward. Just be prepared for anything; that’s the biggest sort of advice we can pass along for the time being.

