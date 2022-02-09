Is Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman new tonight on The CW, February 9?

Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? What about Batwoman to go along with it? Within this piece, we’ll get into that and then some!

The first order of business here, of course, is getting the bad news out of the way: There are no new episodes of either show on the air tonight. As for the reasoning why, it has to do very much with the Winter Olympics. It’s the same reason that a lot of shows across the board are off the air for now, and in the case of these two, they’re going to be airing again on Wednesday, February 23.

Just in case you want to set the stage further for these stories, be sure to check out the synopses below for the next two episodes.

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 12, “Too Legit to Quit” – PROTOCAL – With Gideon (Amy Pemberton) hurt, the Legends only have one way to save her. Once Evil Gideon is active, she continues to try to destroy the Legends, until Gideon reminds her of a certain protocol she must follow. Trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal to save the Legends but to get them to agree, she breaks a major rule. Meanwhile, the Legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all their problems. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Matt Ryan, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot (#712). Original airdate 2/23/2022.

Batwoman season 3 episode 12, “We’re All Mad Here” – WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons. Also starring Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles (#312). Original airdate 2/23/2022. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In case you didn’t know that already, these episodes are the penultimate one of the season for each show. They will build up to some dramatic finales, and we hope soon after the fact that we get some renewal news for each one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right now

What do you want to see on Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman when they return to The CW?

Are you sad that there is no new episode of either show tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







