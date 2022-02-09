Survivor 42 cast reveal: Prepare in advance for two-hour premiere
As previously announced, Survivor 42 is going to officially premiere on CBS come Wednesday, March 9. For the sake of today’s piece, we’re happy to share a list of people taking part!
First things first, though, let’s kick things off with where the game stands for now. There are eighteen players who are a part of the game and for the second season in a row, they will be divided into tribes of three. There is no theme or prevailing twist this time around, and we imagine that it will look and feel fairly similar to season 41. After all, these two seasons were filmed back to back!
Without further ado, let’s get a preliminary look at some of the players. It’s another extremely diverse cast, and there are also more Canadians than we’ve seen on a single season so far. (Two contestants were born in Canada, while another resides there.)
Name: Chanelle Howell
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Name: Daniel Strunk
Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk
Name: Drea Wheeler
Age: 35
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant
Name: Hai Giang
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist
Name: Jackson Fox
Age: 48
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker
Name: Jenny Kim
Age: 43
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director
Name: Jonathan Young
Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner
Name: Lindsay Dolashewich
Age: 31
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian
Name: Lydia Meredith
Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress
Name: Marya Sherron
Age: 47
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Name: Maryanne Oketch
Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
Occupation: Seminary student
Name: Mike Turner
Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter
Name: Omar Zaheer
Age: 31
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian
Name: Rocksroy Bailey
Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Name: Romeo Escobar
Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach
Name: Swati Goel
Age: 19
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student
Name: Tori Meehan
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist
Name: Zach Wurtenberger
Age: 22
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student
