Survivor 42 cast reveal: Prepare in advance for two-hour premiere

As previously announced, Survivor 42 is going to officially premiere on CBS come Wednesday, March 9. For the sake of today’s piece, we’re happy to share a list of people taking part!

First things first, though, let’s kick things off with where the game stands for now. There are eighteen players who are a part of the game and for the second season in a row, they will be divided into tribes of three. There is no theme or prevailing twist this time around, and we imagine that it will look and feel fairly similar to season 41. After all, these two seasons were filmed back to back!

New Survivor video! Be sure to check out our thoughts on the end of season 41 now below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any other updates leading into the season.

Without further ado, let’s get a preliminary look at some of the players. It’s another extremely diverse cast, and there are also more Canadians than we’ve seen on a single season so far. (Two contestants were born in Canada, while another resides there.)

Name: Chanelle Howell

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Name: Daniel Strunk

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Name: Drea Wheeler

Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Name: Hai Giang

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Name: Jackson Fox

Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Name: Jenny Kim

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Name: Jonathan Young

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Name: Lindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Name: Lydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Name: Marya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Name: Maryanne Oketch

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Name: Mike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Name: Omar Zaheer

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Name: Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Name: Romeo Escobar

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Name: Swati Goel

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Name: Tori Meehan

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Name: Zach Wurtenberger

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 42?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to get some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







