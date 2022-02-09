Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with that? Just like you would imagine, there are a number of things to talk through within this piece with all three of these shows!

First things first, though, let’s get into the schedule. Because of the Winter Olympics, there is no new episode of any of these series on the air tonight. We’re stuck waiting around instead until Wednesday, February 23 to see any of them. That’s the first Wednesday after the Games, and we hope that there will be a number of stories that come on in succession after that.

For the time being, what we can present for you within this piece are the newly-released synopses for all three shows. This should do a reasonably-good job of setting the stage for what you can expect to see from here.

Chicago Med season 7 episode 13, “Reality Leaves a Lot to the Imagination” – 02/23/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Archer diagnose a pregnant woman with a serious infection. Maggie receives shocking news. Will and Charles question an elderly patient’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. In an effort to help a patient, Crockett takes a risk. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13, “Fire Cop” – 02/23/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Seager team up to investigate a fire at the home of a troubled young woman. Pelham moves into 51’s rumored cursed office. Kylie assists Kidd with Girls on Fire. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 13, “Still Water” – 02/23/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers. After learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash. TV-14

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD moving forward?

Are you bummed that there are no new episodes tonight?

