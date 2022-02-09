Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The tape in the wrong hands

Next week, Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 5 is going to arrive on Hulu — so what can you expect in advance?

The title for this particular episode is “Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie In Duluth,” and within this one, you will really start to see the world spiral for Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The synopsis gives you a good jumping-off point on all of this: “The tape falls into the hands of Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione.”

Hulu has a preview available for the episode online and through that, you see that the tape is already starting to spread around in the early days of the internet. There are some throwbacks tossed in here, whether it be the search engine AltaVista or The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. This starts to take on much of Pam’s life, and she also wonders more and more why Tommy isn’t having the same reaction to it that she is. Some of that, of course, is also due to how people are reacting to her as opposed to how they treat him. Those are two entirely different things that speak to sexism and the way in which celebrities are portrayed.

Entering into the limited series, one of the quotes that was said many times over was that Pam & Tommy is going to be much more sympathetic towards Anderson than some early assumptions would think. You are seeing at least some of that out and Lily James is doing a fantastic job getting into this role. This is not an easy role to play, mostly because we’re talking about one of the most well-known celebrities of the past several decades. That’s without even considering the lack of connection Anderson has to this actual project.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Pam & Tommy

What do you most want to see on Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 5?

Are you enjoying the series so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







