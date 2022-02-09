The Book of Boba Fett season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the big finale today, can you expect The Book of Boba Fett season 2 to happen over at Disney+? Or, are we at the end of the road here already?

There are a lot of different ways to look at the future here, but we should start at least with where things stand at present: Nothing has been altogether confirmed in terms of a season 2. This show was promoted from the start as more of a limited series, but we’ve come to learn in the TV industry that this doesn’t mean all that much. It’s really more about what Disney is thinking about the show now as opposed to what they were thinking a few weeks/months ago.

We do think that the show ended in a way where there could easily be another season, though it feels like this was meant to set up The Mandalorian season 3 as much as anything else. That’s what we at least imagine Jon Favreau putting more of his energy into in the near future and that feels smart. That show, by and large, does feel like it was better received by most critics and fans, and there’s a lot of different directions that it could go moving forward.

Also, even the title of The Book of Boba Fett suggested that (pun intended) it was rather open-and-shut in nature. We got to beginning, we saw the story play out, and then at the end of it we saw the book close. What would you call a season 2: Another book of Boba Fett? Yes, we’re well-aware of the fact that this is a pretty dumb joke, but our stance on the subject by and large still stands. We’ll see what the future holds.

