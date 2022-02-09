The Amazing Race 33 episode 7 video: Ryan & Dusty’s trouble at sea

Tomorrow night on CBS you’re going to see The Amazing Race 33 episode 7 — so what sort of drama can you expect to see?

This episode is the second straight one that features the remaining teams in Corsica, France, and while there they will each take on some highly unusual tasks. First, there’s a food challenge where they get to taste a local delicacy in maggot cheese. Meanwhile, there’s another that could require some teams to take on a task on the water … but is this one that Ryan & Dusty could struggle with?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see the two physical threats having a hard time keeping their boat upright. If this is a detour, they probably picked it thinking that it was going to be an easy thing for them to tackle. Unfortunately, that could prove to not be the case.

Do we really think that these two will be eliminated, though? Not so much, mostly because we’re not sure that any team will be eliminated in this episode. Because there are only five teams left and still several weeks of the race, the producers are probably taking their time and throwing in more non-elimination legs. These guys have to still be the favorites of everyone left, mostly because they have such a clear physical advantage at this point.

To get a few more details on episode 7 overall, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“Gently Down the Stream” – Teams continue racing through Corsica, France, where each team member must try a piece of casu martzu, also known as maggot cheese, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Feb. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

