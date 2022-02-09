Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Is filming already underway?

Even though season 2 just wrapped on Starz, is there already reason for excitement when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3? Based on the information out there, it absolutely feels like it!

Today, creator and outgoing showrunner Courtney Kemp took part in her latest Instagram Live session, and within that she noted that production just started. We know that Empire alum Brett Mahoney is now running the show there, but it should be a relatively-seamless transition behind the scenes. Remember, after all, that Kemp is still very-much involved and Mahoney already worked on season 2.

New Power Book II: Ghost finale review!

So what is coming up for Tariq St. Patrick in general? Kemp noted that thematically, loneliness will be a big part of his story. While he was able to get his sister Yasmine to a safe place with Tasha, both of them are now in witness protection off the grid. He doesn’t know where they are, and that makes things really tough on him! He has no real family left at this point. There is still a burner stashed in Yaz’s bear, so we’ll see if that comes into play.

On the school side of things, we’re also going to be seeing another professor come into play — we’ve heard previously that Lethal Weapon alum Keesha Sharp will be playing a new character and odds are, she’ll fill the void left by Carrie Milgram after her death.

With season 3 of Ghost currently filming, odds are we’ll have a chance to see it premiere a little bit later in the year.

