Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Or, is the spin-off finding itself on hold due to the Winter Olympics on NBC?

Well, there’s no real sense in beating around the bush here — let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the show; meanwhile, there’s not a new episode next week, either. The Beijing Games are keeping the crime drama (and the rest of the FBI franchise) off the air until we get around to Tuesday, February 22.

There are no official details out there for season 3 episode 13 as of yet, so let’s put the focus elsewhere — on the upcoming exit of Julian McMahon. It was announced recently that the actor will be leaving his role of Jess LaCroix, and it appears as though Dylan McDermott will be stepping in as the new lead. The question now becomes just how we’re going to see Jess leave — and according to TVLine, it could prove to be rather abrupt.

We’ll be honest: These sort of exits stink, in the event that this is actually what happens here. We’ve followed this character long enough that we all will want a satisfying conclusion and it’s hard to know if we’ll really get that. Unfortunately, sometimes these sort of exits happen for a lot of different reasons and it’s best to be prepared for anything in advance.

Fingers crossed that we’ll at least have more updates on FBI: Most Wanted and what’s coming up at some point over the next week or so. By late Tuesday night (February 15), there’s a good chance we’ll have a promo.

