How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 6 preview: After the Lori story…

As we look towards How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 6 on Hulu next week, there are a few things to wonder about. Take, for starters, what Sophie has learned at this point in the story.

First and foremost, we tend to think that she’s understood more of her own weaknesses. A lot of episode 5 was about her realizing that her mother was her biggest blind spot. She allowed herself to think that Lori (played wonderfully by Paget Brewster) had a history if dating bad guys; however, this episode exposed more that she was the one making a lot of the mistakes. In order to eventually be happy in the future, she needed to come to terms with this.

Do we think a single episode heals all wounds? Probably not, but we’re at a point now where she better understands who she is. She’s also in a healthy relationship right now with Drew, who seems to love her for who she is and feels pretty drama-free. This is where a lot of our big questions are going to be about when the other shoe will drop here. This is WAY too early in the series for Sophie to find her happily ever-after, so we imagine that another twist or two could come this season. If not now, then perhaps it’s a possibility that it comes back later on down the road. One interesting scenario would be the return of Ian from the pilot, who felt perfect for her save for him being on the other side of the planet.

When it comes to the mystery Father of Sophie’s future son, all possibilities still seem to be on the table — no possibilities are ruled out yet, but maybe one will be by the time we get to the end of the season.

