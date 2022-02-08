The Resident season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Gender reveal chaos

Are you curious to learn a little more about The Resident season 5 episode 13? There is a new installment coming on Fox next week titled “Viral.” Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead here?

For starters, we’re going to see more of Jessica’s family, albeit in a rather unfortunate way. Time and time again, we’ve seen in real life some pretty-terrible things happen at gender reveal parties. More than likely, a certain percentage of this episode is going to take inspiration from that. You’ll have a chance to see someone’s life in danger as a result of one in this episode!

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 13 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

A tragic accident occurs at Jessica’s sister’s gender reveal party, putting her brother-in-law’s life in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Conrad, Irving & Trevor work on an influencer whose life was put in danger by a risky cosmetic surgery. Then, Bell is cleared for his first surgery back and Billie is forced to face her past head-on in the all-new “Viral” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-513) (TV-14 D, L, V)

For Bell’s first surgery back, we have a feeling that things are not going to go according to plan. We know that he is dealing now with multiple sclerosis and while we hope for the best with him, we know that this is a difficult thing to fight. It makes sense of Bell is dealing with anxiety and it could take him some time to get used to his new normal — whatever that ends up looking like.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 13?

Do you have any specific hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to stick around to make 100% sure you don’t want to miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







