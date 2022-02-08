Is The Resident new tonight on Fox with more of season 5 — or, is the Winter Olympics shoving everything back for the time being? If you are confused about this, we more than understand. There are so many shows that are off for the next couple of weeks due to the Beijing Games, and the decision seems to be made on a network-by-network basis.

When it comes to the Matt Czuchry medical drama, though, we actually have some good news to report! There will be an episode airing tonight, as Fox has opted to go ahead and program the show opposite everything that is happening with the Olympics. Is that a risk? Sure, but it’s clearly one they are happy to take place.

Below, you can view the full The Resident season 5 episode 12 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

When a lost child is brought into the ER with physical signs of abuse, Conrad and Cade try to get to the bottom of what happened to her. While out shopping, Devon and Leela encounter a woman who is having trouble breathing, and when she arrives at the hospital, Devon takes it upon himself to make sure she feels comfortable with the staff. Meanwhile, Bell eyes an open seat on the State Medical Board and Billie decides it’s time to confront her past in the all-new “Now You See Me” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-512) (TV-14 L, S, V)

By the end of the episode, we’ll be left to wonder a few different things. Take, for starters, if Bell can end up working in the OR again. Or, what Billie’s plans ultimately mean for her future.

