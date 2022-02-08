Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13 spoilers: First look at ‘Fire Cop’!

In the event you did not know already Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13 is going to be coming on Wednesday, February 23. So what’s coming up next? What is there to be excited about moving forward?

Let’s start here with the title for this episode in “Fire Cop.” If there was ever a direct indicator of what a story is going to be about, this is it. We’ve seen Kelly Severide work with OFI here and there in the past, and it seems like he’ll be doing that again here with Seager. We absolutely know how Seager feels about Kelly — the good news is that he’s with Stella and we don’t see that changing.

For a few more details on what lies ahead overall, take a look at the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13 synopsis below:

02/23/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Seager team up to investigate a fire at the home of a troubled young woman. Pelham moves into 51’s rumored cursed office. Kylie assists Kidd with Girls on Fire. TV-14

We are happy to see that the writers are going to be continuing the story of Stella and Girls on Fire, mostly because she was off for so long working on it. (We still don’t fully understand why her temporary exit happened the way that it did, but that’s more of a story question than anything with the character.) Pelham still being around is at least a signal that, for now, he’s not going anywhere. We certainly wouldn’t mind if he stays put as a part of this world; we’ve long loved Brett Dalton as an actor and there’s a ton of great stuff he could bring to this One Chicago world if he gets to be around for a good while.

