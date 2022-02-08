The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Niecy Nash cast in backdoor spin-off pilot

The Rookie season 4 is going to propose a new spin-off show very soon, and to make matters more enticing, it has Niecy Nash on board.

Mere days following the series finale of Claws on TNT, TVLine reports that Nash has been cast in what is meant to be a double-episode backdoor pilot! The actress is set to play Simone Clark, described as “a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred — and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.”

The premise here is obviously very-much similar to the original series, with Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan being an older-than-usual rookie cop in the LAPD. We don’t really mind this being a mirror of the original show, mostly because the premised of The Rookie worked. Also, it has evolved to the point where it’s really more about the characters than Nolan’s age. We tend to believe that down the road with this spin-off, it would end up being somewhat similar.

Of course, the biggest question we wonder with this right now is simply whether or not we even see a spin-off happening long-term. This idea must have been approved by ABC, but in the past the flagship show has been somewhat on the bubble. Are the ratings really going to be good enough? We wonder about that, but there could be a spot for it on Tuesday nights given some of the struggles they’ve had there trying to make something work over the years. Queens is the show airing in that spot as of late and yet, it isn’t setting the ratings world on fire.

The Rookie itself is currently on hiatus; for now, it seems like it will come back at the conclusion of the Olympic Games on Sunday, February 27.

