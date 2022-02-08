The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Arcane Wireless’ details

Today NBC finally revealed some more news on The Blacklist season 9 episode 10, and it seems like we’ve got yet another strange entity at the center of it.

This time around, we’ve got one of the most dangerous wireless companies out there — seriously. Think in terms of “Arcane Wireless,” which happens to also be the title for this particular hour. We’re going to see a very bizarre investigation at the center of this and hopefully, at the end of it we’ll get a chance to learn more about the bigger picture. Think in terms of who informed Vandyke about Liz’s location. In theory, it feels possible that Vandyke used this company for the sake of his misdeeds.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our most-recent episode review now! After you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there more updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them.

For a few more specifics, including an appearance from a couple familiar faces, check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 synopsis below:

02/25/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force’s investigation into Arcane Wireless, an untraceable cellular network for criminals, leads to unexpected consequences. Red races against the clock to get a colleague out of trouble. Fisher Stevens and Aida Turturro guest star.

It’s nice to know that Stevens is going to be back again as Marvin Gerard, if for no other reason than that the character is a little bit fishy right now. Could he be involved in the Vandyke mess? We wouldn’t rule that out, if for no other reason than Reddington falsely accused him in the past. He could want a little bit of revenge…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 10, at least based on these new details?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







