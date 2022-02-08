This Is Us season 6 debate: Who will be Kevin’s wife in the future?

While we wait for This Is Us season 6 to return to NBC, why not have an important discussion on Kevin Pearson? In particular, why not dive further into his dating future?

At some point down the road, we know that the character gets married, but who is he with? Is it with someone we know? There is a lot of interesting possibilities out there…

Madison – Despite her having a new love interest right now in Elijah, she has to be considered the favorite. There is no other way to get around it. Kevin clearly loves her enough to call her new boyfriend and offer up suggestions. There’s also evidence in the flash-forwards that he’s with someone who reads — and she’s in book club!

Sophie – She’s always going to be a sentimental pick for a lot of people because of her history with Justin Hartley’s character. However, we’ve yet to see her this season and Kevin deleted her number from his phone. Also, we have to remember that Alexandra Breckenridge has another job in Virgin River.

Cassidy – We still don’t think that she is 100% out of the picture, but if Kevin really wants to be with her, it’s going to take time. As it is, their lives don’t mesh — they live in different parts of the country and she’s still working through her own demons plus a recent split.

Zoe – Melanie Liburd is available now after Power Book II: Ghost season 2, but like Sophie, it feels like there’s closure here. Granted, we could still see her coming up since she and Beth are family.

Could it be someone new?

In theory yes, but what would be the payoff there? After such a long journey, we wouldn’t love it if someone else just popped up out of left field.

Who do you think will be Kevin’s wife on This Is Us down the road?

We'll have other updates on This Is Us before too long, so stick around so you don't miss any of those. (Photo: NBC.)

