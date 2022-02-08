Promised Land season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A dramatic birthday party?

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Promised Land season 1 episode 4? Of course, there’s a lot to say here! Let’s begin with the fact that this episode is coming in just seven days and on paper, there could be some fun. After all, there’s a birthday party! What in the world could go wrong?

Well, the simple answer to this is a lot. There’s a lot that could go wrong. Haven’t you watched a primetime soap before?

Below, you can check out the full Promised Land season 1 episode 4 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

“El Regalo (The Gift)” – Father Ramos’ return to Sonoma makes waves throughout the Sandoval family, while Lettie and Joe hit a rough patch. Margaret is excited to be invited to Carmen’s 25th birthday party much to everyone else’s dismay. Young Lettie, Joe and Billy leave town on an important mission on a new episode of “Promised Land,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The big concern we have

It’s the ratings. We’re not even going to pretend otherwise. Despite a lot of promotion during The Bachelor, this is a show that has only averaged a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic through two episodes. For years ABC has assumed that a show like this would fare well after The Bachelor, but so few of them have. Just take a look at shows like Grand Hotel for evidence of this. We do hope it at least gets a chance to build an audience throughout the season — or the streaming numbers are great. Otherwise, it may not have a chance at much more of a life on the air.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Promised Land season 1 episode 4?

Have you enjoyed it so far?

