Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH? (Day 13)

Who won HoH following tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode? In this article, we’ll do our part to keep track of that very thing!

Before we go further, though, here’s a quick refresher: Tonight’s episode featured the eviction of Mirai Nagasu over Chris Kattan (despite him wanting to leave), which deprived many people of the epic Todrick Hall blindside that they were hoping to check out in advance. Once again, the competition is taking place after the show, and it’s something that you will be able to watch on the next new episode airing on Wednesday night.

So who needed to win this competition the most? Probably either Carson Kressley, Miesha Tate, or Todrick Hall. One of those three would have probably been in danger if there was a different HoH this time around! They should all be thought of as competition threats in their own way, and it’s imperative to especially get someone like that out on a season like this that is so short.

There was one other question that we wondered before the HoH started, and that was whether or not Kattan would even stay in the game. We know that producers don’t want anyone to quit, but it does still happen often with these celebrity shows since the players don’t often know what they are signing up for.

We’ll have updates as the night progresses…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother right away

Who were you rooting for to win HoH in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house tonight?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just just, keep coming back for all sorts of further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







