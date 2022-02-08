This Is Us season 6: Another talk about timelines!

If there is one thing that we’ve learned about when it comes to This Is Us over the past few years, it’s that it loves to play around with time. We’ve been in the past with Jack and Rebecca, and even far into the future with Jack Damon and his new family.

So how far are we going to go in the future moving forward? Will we see the adult version of Kate and Toby’s son again?

We should note that nothing is altogether confirmed as of yet there, but we have a hard time imagining that we’ve seen the last of this particular character. If that was the case, it was a rather sad way to say goodbye to him. We don’t want that character’s last moments to be him talking about his parents’ divorce!

Also, there are some other stories there well worth exploring. Take, for example, seeing more of his adult sister Hailey, or also learning where some of the other Pearson kids would be at that point. Kevin’s twins would be grown up at that point, and of course we’d be curious to see where the Big Three are in their lives at that point. We wouldn’t be altogether shocked, for example, if Randall was a Senator or some other high-ranking official!

We don’t think that this timeline will be to priority, since the focus will most likely be on both the present and then also Rebecca’s presumed deathbed. Still, it never hurts to think about all of this stuff while the show is deep in its current hiatus.

