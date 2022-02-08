Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto?

Tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode is going to operate a little bit differently than most. Take, for starters, the fact that the Veto will be played live!

For those unaware, here is where some things stood entering the episode tonight. Chris Kirkpatrick won Head of Household and as revealed last night, he nominated Mirai Nagasu and Chris Kattan. While Mirai was his preliminary target, we did see a number of things change here over the past day or so.

In an ideal world tonight, we may see Kirkpatrick make the big move to get Todrick Hall out of the game. Yet, it may take him winning the Veto himself to make that happen. He doesn’t was to nominate Chris unless he is 100% sure that he has the numbers to get him out. Therefore, he wants to win Veto and guarantee a vote from Chris Kattan if he removes him from the block. Todrick is a big threat, and this is a way to chip away at some of Miesha Tate’s numbers, as well. Kirkpatrick likes Miesha, but likely understands that her and Todrick together would doom her game down the road.

So who won Veto? We’ll have a further discussion about that soon.

