Snowpiercer season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The story of Alex

Are you curious to learn a little bit more in regards to Snowpiercer season 3 episode 4? Let’s just say that this one will be personal — very personal. It could also be one of the biggest spotlights to date for Rowan Blanchard as Alex. Hasn’t this role been such a change of pace for the onetime star of Girl Meets World?

What we’re going to learn within this episode is rather simple: It’s going to be a chance to learn more about how Alex became the person that she has within the world of the show. Also, she’s going to be forced to deal with some very important people in her life. This feels in the end like one of those episodes where the past is going to be key to better understanding the present, and also where some of these characters could go from here. There is still a LOT of story left to be told!

Below, you can see the full Snowpiercer season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some more updates as to what lies ahead:

Alex must finally deal with her parental figures as a track obstruction uncovers a painful past.

How are the ratings so far?

Even though the series has already been renewed for another season, this is absolutely something we were still curious about — and the news here is good! To date, Snowpiercer is averaging over 800,000 live viewers an episode, a drop of just over 10% in the numbers versus season 2. This further explains why TNT ordered another season early, and we think the network desperately needs the show at this point. Just remember that this is not the network with a ton of scripted-TV hits anymore. Times have most certainly changed, for better and for worse in that department.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowpiercer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowpiercer season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







