The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Mother’s Mission’

The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 6 is going to be coming to Fox in a single week’s time and per all recent indications, we could be in for some big stuff! Even though “Mother’s Mission” is airing on Valentine’s Day, we wouldn’t expect too much in the way of romance. Instead, be prepared for Fiona and Thony’s relationship to be in a bad place, while Luca’s health is also in a pretty dangerous place. The stakes are super-high, and Thony could suffer some severe consequences by the end of the hour.

On a more positive note, can we celebrate the opportunity to see Betty Buckley guest star?

Anyhow, be sure to check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Since their brush with ICE, Fiona and Thony’s relationship is strained, as a result of Thony’s lies. Meanwhile, Arman uses Thony’s relationship with Garrett to feed information to the FBI. Then, as Luca’s health declines, Thony must decide if she can work with Mother Donna, who may be a potential resource for a liver transplant for Luca, but at what cost to Thony in the all-new “Mother’s Mission” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Feb. 14 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-106) (TV-14 D, L, S)

One of the things that we hope for, outside the story moving forward, is that the ratings for The Cleaning Lady continue to improve. After all, this past episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is the best number that we’ve seen for the show yet in this metric. As of right now, we’re reasonably confident when we say that more episodes will be coming.

