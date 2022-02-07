1883 season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Weep of Surrender’

Sometimes, you know that an episode is going to be dramatic just based on the title alone. That is 100% the case with 1883 season 1 episode 8.

After all, today Paramount+ confirmed that the name for this installment is “The Weep of Surrender” — isn’t that terrifying? Doesn’t that sound like there is trouble ahead? Elsa, James, Shea, and some of these other characters have been on this journey for a while now, and they’ve encountered everything from difficult crossings to dangerous bandits.

So what are they about to come across now? Think in terms of the weather, and we know just how dangerous that can be. Below-freezing temperatures could put everyone’s lives in danger unless they are able to find a way to keep warm. Odds are, that’s not going to be all that easy with the limited supplies that everyone has.

Given that we are getting closer to the end of the season, we can’t be shocked that Paramount+ is getting a little more secretive with some of their story arcs. Here is all the streaming service releases insofar as an 1883 season 1 episode 8 synopsis goes: “Elsa makes a big decision. Shea faces doubts as winter looms.”

Will someone else die before the end of the season? We certainly wouldn’t be shocked if that ends up being the case, just based on the direction that we’ve seen more or less everything go so far. We know that eventually, we will see the formation of the Dutton Ranch — with that in mind, it’s hard to refer to any part of this journey as a complete and total failure. Yet, we’re incredibly delusional if we think that these people are all going to make it to Montana unscathed from here on out.

