9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The ATX-Files’

There are a couple of different things to be excited for in regards to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 7 airing next week, but we gotta start with the name. How incredible is “The ATX-Files” as a title? It’s both perfect for the show (ATX is a nickname for Austin) and also a reference to one of Fox’s greatest shows ever.

So how is it going to be tied into the story of Mulder and Scully? Let’s just say that aliens will, on paper, have a role to play in the story, but not exactly like you would think. For a few more details on that, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

In an attempt to bond with Wyatt, Owen and Judd take the teen alien hunting, but their search takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies. Meanwhile, Tommy joins a grief group for widowers, as mysterious events around her house lead her to believe Charles is communicating from the beyond with her and the twins. Then, a woman fears she is cursed and takes drastic measures to cure herself in the all-new “The ATX-Files” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-305) (TV-14 D, L, V)

We know that there’s going to be a lot of serious stuff coming within this episode, but we do appreciate the potential comedy that could come out of alien hunting. We do all still need a few reasons to laugh, and it feels like we haven’t had anywhere near as many of them as of late thanks to the ice show and the lives that were in near-constant danger.

The only one bummer we can think about here is that even though this episode is airing on Valentine’s Day, we can’t think of anything that is explicitly romantic about it.

