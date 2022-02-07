Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will it face a potential delay?

Is the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+ going to be pushed back a little later than expected? There is at least a slight cause for concern right now, and it has to do mostly with the current state of things insofar as production goes.

Initially, it felt like the plan was for filming to kick off a week from today — however, co-creator Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard) indicated to TVLine that a “football wrinkle,” i.e. when they may be able to shoot football scenes, could cause them to be pushed back a little further than usual:

We’re in pre-production and scripts are written … We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure. So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

Is that a bummer to hear? Absolutely, but at the same time we’d hate for anything with one of TV’s greatest shows to feel rushed. It’s essential that the football matches feel realistic, especially when you consider how they were somehow able to pull them off despite the pandemic last year.

Even if there’s a slight delay (Hunt mentions that they could be shooting by the end of the month), we do think there’s a good chance season 3 will still premiere this year. Given that last year aired in the summer, it feels feasible that a late summer/early fall start could happen. Great things can’t be rushed and we know that we’ll enjoy new episodes whenever they come … as long as someone gets back at Nate for everything he did at the end of season 2.

When do you expect to see Ted Lasso season 3 premiere on Apple TV+?

