Good Trouble season 4 premiere date revealed; see new teaser

If you’re excited to see Good Trouble season 4 arrive on Freeform, know that it’s going to be here sooner rather than later!

Today, the network confirmed with a new teaser that the Maia Mitchell series, a continuation of the events of The Fosters, will be back on Wednesday, March 9. (It will stream the following day on Hulu.) It’s crazy to think that this is a franchise that originally started over on ABC Family, given how far in the past that feels at this given point in time.

It goes without saying that the new season of Good Trouble is going to feature plenty of that, with Callie and Mariana each diving further into their respective fields while they try to work through the challenges in their personal lives. There will absolutely be highs and lows, victories and heartbreak, and just about every other thing in between.

To go along with the premiere-date announcement and the teaser, the network also confirmed today that Priscilla Quintana (Isabella) is going to be a series regular moving forward. Meanwhile, the same goes for Bryan Craig, who is going to play Joaquin. This character is described as “an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background.” Booboo Stewart is going to be joining the show in a recurring role as Luca, “an unhoused man Joaquin is doing a story on and befriends.” As is often the case, Good Trouble is going to be taking on stories that feel real and topical to some of the stuff that is going on within the world today.

All new season, all new trouble. Watch the #GoodTrouble Season Premiere Wednesday, March 9th on @FreeformTV. Stream on @Hulu Thursday, March 10th. pic.twitter.com/3sq7MAmxh5 — Good Trouble (@GoodTrouble) February 7, 2022

