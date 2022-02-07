Better Call Saul season 6: Does teaser hint at possible premiere date?

If you’re like us, then you have been desperately seeking any and all information on a Better Call Saul season 6 premiere date.

Do we now have an official date? Not necessarily, but there is a new teaser that may present a hint at it. Watch it below, and watch it closely — especially the letters that appear in the crime scene.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any Better Call Saul video coverage? Then be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We will be posting updates there over the course of the season.

We all know that Better Call Saul is an extremely visual show, and almost everything that is included in a shot is there for a reason. With that in mind, when we see the letter D and then also the letter R, it’s easy to assume that these two are chosen in a very specific way.

Let’s crack the code here, not that it’s all that difficult. D is the 4th letter of the alphabet; meanwhile, R is the 18th letter. 4/18. April 18. That’s a Monday, and that is typically when the Bob Odenkirk series airs. We know there’s a PaleyFest event for the show at that point, and we know that production has been working on the series finale as of late. Everything lines up. We wouldn’t circle the date with permanent marker as of yet, but we feel pretty darn confident about it.

Remember that there’s talk about Better Call Saul having a split season. With that in mind, don’t be shocked if the season ends up being divided in half. We just wish it was hear already! This has been an extremely long wait, and we’re just hoping at the moment that it ends up being worthwhile in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







