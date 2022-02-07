A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 spoilers: New revelations!

We’ve waited a LONG time to get more info on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 — with that in mind, isn’t it high time to share something new?

Come Wednesday, February 23 (on the other side of the Olympic Games), we’re going to get a new episode — it’s one featuring a Gary / Maggie road trip, and we of course wonder if this could change anything at all when it comes to their relationship. You have to wonder that, just like you also have to wonder how Rome is going to bounce back from a severe depression. This could be a tough episode for some characters, but we’ll keep looking for some glimmers of hope. Despite its dark nature at times, we think the show is a lot about gratitude and appreciating those who are close to you. Sometimes, help can come from rather unlikely sources.

Now that we’ve better sense the stage for what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

“any way the wind blows” – Gary learns some new things about Maggie on their road trip to Albany. Eddie helps Rome in a time of need, and Regina sets boundaries with her father. Katherine reunites with someone from her past on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that there are going to be a few new twists, butt also a chance to see where the entire second part of the season will take us. We tend to think there will be fewer hiatuses when the show comes back, and that’s much-appreciated after the length of this break.

