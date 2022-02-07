Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: An epic backdoor plan?

Tonight on Celebrity Big Brother 3 there’s going to be a live Power of Veto Competition and eviction — and there’s a chance it could be nuts.

Of course, much of what happens here is going to depend heavily on who wins the Veto. If the nominations stay the same, odds are Mirai Nagasu leaves the game over Chris Kattan. Or, at least that’s what could happen. This is somewhat complicated by the fact that the SNL alum doesn’t seem all that happy to be there. He’s not quitting, but it doesn’t seem like his heart is in the game all that much either. (He’s basically said that Mirai deserves to be there, but that’s complicated further by Mirai not being 100% that she’s mentally strong enough to be in the game.)

What we’re trying to say here is that if nominations stay the same, we could be witnessing a battle of two people who are each reasonably conflicted over whether or not they want to continue to be a part of the show.

Ultimately, what Chris Kirkpatrick wants to do as Head of Household, if he’s given the opportunity, is get rid of Todrick Hall. He recognizes that he is an enormous threat in the long-term and he’d like to get him out now since there may not be a good opportunity later. He’s spoken to Chris Kattan about it and indicated that if he wins Veto, he wants to save him — provided, of course, that Kattan votes the way he wants him to. He feels like he needs to make this deal since otherwise, he may not have the votes to send Todrick. Unless he is confident that he can pull the backdoor off, he needs to exercise caution.

