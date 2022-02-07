Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Are crossovers ahead?

As we prepare for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2, can we expect any familiar faces from elsewhere in this world? It’s absolutely something to wonder about.

After all, so far the only character we’ve seen from the original show is Joseph Sikora as Tommy. He’s decided to stay in Chicago rather than head out to the West Coast and in a short period of time there, he’s already made a number of enemies. It’s pretty easy to see that moving forward, people from his past could come into this world — whether it be friends or foes remains to be seen.

In speaking about the idea of characters from his past turning back up, here is some of what Sikora himself had to say in a new interview with Newsweek:

I think that there will be probably more and more crossovers as we go on. The more popular Tommy gets in Chicago, the more notoriety he has, and the more word spreads. We are in the information age, it’s almost impossible to hide. So anything can happen from within that universe. I’m excited to see what crossovers happen.

One other thing that will be interesting to see her is how the timeline unfolds. Remember that Tommy went back to New York at the end of Power Book II: Ghost season 1 and presumably, what we’re seeing at this point takes place before that. Hopefully Force does give us an indicator of when that happens within the context of its own story.

