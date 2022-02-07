Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser coming during Super Bowl

Just in case you needed to know how invested Amazon Prime is in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we have confirmation.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), the streaming service confirmed that you will see the first real teaser (featuring footage!) for the long-awaited series during the broadcast of Super Bowl LVI this Sunday. We all know how expensive it is to put ads on during the big game, so clearly Amazon wants this to be an enormous, runaway hit for them. They’ve invested a ton into the production, and also renewed the series for a season 2 in advance.

The premiere of this series (set many years prior to the beginning of The Hobbit) is currently set to air at some point this fall, and we imagine a longer trailer will probably come out this summer. There are a number of familiar characters from the J.R.R. Tolkien series that are set to appear, as the bulk of this series will revolve around some of the other rings that exist within this lore. After all, the One Ring is not the only one that matters! You’ll meet new characters and experience another part of this world that is truly epic in scope. We know that the expectations are high for this show; we only hope that it can deliver.

For those who are unfamiliar with how Lord of the Rings came to be at Amazon in the first place, the idea in parts stemmed from the service wanting to get its own Game of Thrones, something that could go viral for them and produce demand week in and week out. With them raising the prices of Prime, they’re going to need something to keep people excited.

