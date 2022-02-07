This Is Us season 6 episode 6: Are more details on the way soon?

Because we’ve had an opportunity to enjoy so much of This Is Us season 6 over the course of the past month, one thing feels rather clear: The next two weeks are going to be rough. We grew accustomed to having the show on the air again! Why snatch it away from us now?

There is a good chance that you know the answer to this question already, and it has a thing or two to do with the Winter Olympics. The Games are going to dominate the NBC schedule until January 20 and honestly, there’s no room for anything else in there … or at least that is the way of things for now.

If you have followed along on the site as of late, then you know that the next new episode is currently scheduled for Tuesday, February 22. It is “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” a special Beth-centric episode co-written by Susan Kelechi Watson herself. We know that her dance studio will play a big role in the story, as will a number of other important things.

So when could we get a little more insight on the story? For the time being, that’s what is currently up in the air. If we had to guess, come late tomorrow or early Tuesday, some details should start to be cleared up. There will be more in this episode going on beyond Beth, at least based on the promo; it’s not going to be as singular as the one revolving around Jack was.

