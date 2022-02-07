Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we diving back into the world of the Shemar Moore drama in a matter of hours?

There’s been a certain degree of confusion out there with the show as of late, with there being a new episode originally scheduled in late January. However, that was swapped around due to the NFL playoffs, and we now have 100% confirmation that “Old School Cool” is going to be coming on the air on Sunday, February 27. This is an installment that you can read more about in the attached synopsis, at least in the event that you haven’t already:

“Old School Cool” – Hondo and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers before the leaked intelligence has fatal consequences. Also, Street is forced to reckon with past misdeeds, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is one of those episodes where we could end up seeing a situation that is really delicate for Hondo and the rest of the team. It’s not hard to figure out why it’d be so dangerous if the identities of all of these people got leaked; it would send the entire department into a situation of disarray, one where they’d have to scramble to find answers and hopefully find them sooner rather than later. Otherwise, a number of undercover operates could be compromised and in danger.

As for the Street storyline, this is another reminder that in this world, the past never ends up letting you go no matter how hard you may try in order to make that happen.

